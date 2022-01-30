Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $32.12 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1,461.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

