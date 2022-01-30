Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $32.89 Million Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.78% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $32,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after buying an additional 299,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,436,000 after buying an additional 282,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,688,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

