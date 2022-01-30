Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $33.62 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 149,425 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of Cognex worth $33,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 93.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $63.85 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

