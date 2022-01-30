Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $34.63 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446,429 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of Alliance Data Systems worth $34,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

