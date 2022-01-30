Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of McAfee worth $26,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in McAfee by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of McAfee by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.15.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

