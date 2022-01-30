Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $26.82 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198,574 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,815,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,406,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

NYSE SAP opened at $121.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $119.04 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

