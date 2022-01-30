Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 181,723 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 181,723 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.84% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $30,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLIC opened at $52.09 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.