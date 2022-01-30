Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 29,378 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,378 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of Amkor Technology worth $25,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

