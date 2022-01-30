Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 31,300 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of AGCO worth $29,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AGCO stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

