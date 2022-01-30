Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 86,792 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.20% of Domo worth $32,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter valued at about $676,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter valued at about $12,179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $44.25 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

