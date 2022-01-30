Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,487 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of SEI Investments worth $28,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

