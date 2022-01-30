Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.53% of Stantec worth $27,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stantec by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 7.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Stantec by 12.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 104,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Stantec by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 298,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 97.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

