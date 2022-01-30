Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110,451 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of Five9 worth $33,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,282 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

