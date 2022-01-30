Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,659,314 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.79% of TEGNA worth $34,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in TEGNA by 62.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in TEGNA by 61.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.