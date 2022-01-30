Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 239,948 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,875 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 239,948 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.21% of Yelp worth $33,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after buying an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,953 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 449,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 4,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 384,133 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

