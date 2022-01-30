Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,433 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Ubiquiti worth $31,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI stock opened at $279.68 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.49 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.48 and its 200 day moving average is $304.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

