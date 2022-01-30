Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,604,507 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,604,507 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of Energy Transfer worth $32,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.7% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $11,869,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $928,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

