Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 771,373 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,939,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 771,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.43% of Vipshop worth $32,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Vipshop stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

