Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 339,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Futu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

