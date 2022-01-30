Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 455,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,181,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.52% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $49,297,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $770,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

