Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.68% of Ryder System worth $30,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

