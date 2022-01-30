Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,495 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 83,254 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.46% of Performance Food Group worth $32,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $41.82 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

