Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $38,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $113.29 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

