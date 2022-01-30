Arweave (AR) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $34.87 or 0.00092496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $54.69 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.