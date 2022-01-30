Aryacoin (AYA) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $23,197.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002263 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

