Aryacoin (AYA) Price Tops $0.0063

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $23,197.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002263 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

