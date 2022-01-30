ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 38.1% in January

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ASA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,585. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.