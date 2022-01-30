ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,181.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. ASICS has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $27.00.
ASICS Company Profile
