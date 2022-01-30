ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASOMY stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASOMY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($53.97) to GBX 3,040 ($41.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,742.50.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

