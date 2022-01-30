Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $13.20 on Friday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.