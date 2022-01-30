Assetmark Inc. Acquires 4,411 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE PBH opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

