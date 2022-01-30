Assetmark Inc. Acquires 5,250 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 11.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

AEL stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

