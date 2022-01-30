Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of ILCB opened at $61.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

