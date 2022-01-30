Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EUSA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the second quarter worth $399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period.

Shares of EUSA opened at $82.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 12-month low of $71.23 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

