Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 687.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 451,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKM. TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

