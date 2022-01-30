Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.05% of Xperi worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Xperi by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 196,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

