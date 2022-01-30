Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sanmina by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

