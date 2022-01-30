Assetmark Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,089 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

