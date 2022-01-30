Assetmark Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.45 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

