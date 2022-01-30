Assetmark Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.11% of Innoviva worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

