Assetmark Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 76.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $574.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $598.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.46.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

