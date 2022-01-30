Assetmark Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

