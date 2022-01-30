Assetmark Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,016 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,631,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

STIP stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $107.15.

