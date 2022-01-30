Assetmark Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

