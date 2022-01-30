Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

