Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of MYR Group worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in MYR Group by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,426. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

