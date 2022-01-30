Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 20,630.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 471,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

