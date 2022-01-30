Assetmark Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Envista by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.