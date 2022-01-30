Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,621 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after acquiring an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after acquiring an additional 221,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UGI by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

