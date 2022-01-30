Assetmark Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,425 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

